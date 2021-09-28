Much of the discussion around the iPhone 13 has been around the camera, as it was the part of the device that got the most notable upgrade. Apple’s VP of camera software engineering Jon McCormack and VP of camera hardware engineering Graham Townsend gave British GQ an insight it how it was made.

“The planning has to start about three years ahead, because that’s when we actually fix the specification of the silicon,” says Townsend. “So, for instance, the sensor gets defined at that point and the A15 Bionic processor is also frozen. That’s when we have to begin to talk with Jon and predict the experiences that we want. Obviously when we designed the new ultra-wide lens, we were going to deliver macro photos. But how is that going to work both in stills and video?”

[iPhone 13: How Cinematic Mode Was Made]

Check It Out: The iPhone 13 Camera is For TikTokers and Oscar Winners