The Office Set For NBC Streaming Service

The staff of The Office look to be headed to NBCUniversal’s forthcoming streaming service, Bloomberg News reported. The show is currently one of the most popular on Netflix. However, it is not clear at the time of this writing if it will remain on the platform as well NBC’s own.

At a presentation Monday, NBC suggested that the comedy about office workers in Scranton, Pennsylvania, will probably be part of an ad-supported online channel that’s slated to debut next year. But it’s unclear if the show will appear on the new service on Day One — and whether it will remain on Netflix too. “The Office” highlights the thorny relationship between Netflix and traditional media companies, which are rolling out their own streaming services. Netflix pays lucrative licensing fees to air shows like “The Office” and “Friends,” but it’s also a competitor for viewers’ time and money.

