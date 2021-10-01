In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Brinda Adhikar, showrunner on The Problem With Jon Stewart, gave an insight into how episodes of the show are created. She also discussed the infamous trailer depciting Richard Branson, Elon Musk, and Jeff Bezos in Space.

That decision was purely based on an opportunity that was too good to pass up, which is that Jeff Bezos was going up in space. And we had made this thing because we knew he was going up, but we didn’t know Richard Branson was going to beat him to it and we didn’t know that he’d be wearing a cowboy hat. So, the thing that we were parodying was becoming reality and we were just like, how do we sit on this for a month? We can’t. It was kismet.