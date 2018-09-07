The Search for Extraterrestrial Life May Ramp Up Soon

Gizmodo has a nice summary of the current SETI work. “A new congressionally mandated report says NASA should refine its strategy and improve its tools to foster the study of exoplanetary systems and expedite the search for alien life…. The new consensus study report, authored by the National Academies of Sciences … highlights several strategic priorities that, if implemented, will go a long way in ensuring that scientists have the resources they need to study exoplanets (planets in orbit around other stars).”

