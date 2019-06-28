The Story of Sir Jony Ive’s Apple Exit

Sir Jony Ive’s departure from Apple had been rumored long before he confirmed it Thursday. Bloomberg News detailed his walk towards the exit.

Ive still only came to the office a couple of days a week, with many meetings shifting to San Francisco, according the people familiar with the matter. That helped him avoid the long commute from his home in the Pacific Heights district of the city to Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California. Ive sometimes met with his team at the homes of his employees, at hotels, or other venues. The design executive even set up an office and studio in San Francisco to do much of his work. Ive also traveled frequently to London, near where he was raised. He occasionally missed out on Apple product launch events, an unthinkable absence several years ago.

