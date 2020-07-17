Yale economist Professor Fiona Scott Morton has written papers about bringing antitrust cases against Google and Facebook. She’s also been hired by Apple and Amazon to help them navigate such probes (although that was not revealed in the recent papers). There’s an interesting profile of her on Bloomberg News.

Scott Morton, hailed in a 2019 article in the New Republic as an “antitrust crusader,” said she began consulting for Amazon in the last year, while her work for Apple dates back several years. She said she usually discloses her clients when speaking at conferences. The lack of disclosure on the Google and Facebook papers, she said, shouldn’t be an issue because Apple and Amazon didn’t pay her to write them. What’s more, she added, those papers didn’t focus on either Apple or Amazon.

Check It Out: The Yale Economist Helping Apple and Amazon Navigate Antitrust Probes