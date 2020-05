We have a deal on the TheoryLamp circular LED light, an LED lamp with a weighted base and a remote control that allows you to shuffle through 7 different colors, six different lighting modes, and four brightness levels. It has a maximum output of 300 lumens with a maximum lifespan of 35,000 hours. It’s $99.99 through our deal.

Check It Out: TheoryLamp Circular LED Light: $99.99