Things for Apple Watch Gets Major Update

Good news for those who use the Things task manager app – the Apple Watch version has been given an overhaul. 9to5 Mac reported that not only does it now work with multiple Apple Watches, it also syncs directly with the Things Cloud.

The new version of the task manager finally works with multiple Apple Watches. This limitation previously made Things for Apple Watch unusable when using a second Apple Watch for sleep tracking. The bigger story is under-the-hood. Things for Apple Watch has been completely rewritten to sync directly Things Cloud. The major overhaul to the watchOS app now means Things for Apple Watch no longer requires the iPhone for syncing tasks. The new watch app sync is independent just like Mac, iPhone, and iPad versions.

