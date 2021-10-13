As I, and many others, suspected, it seems we will finally get the third generation of AirPods at the ‘Unleashed’ event on Monday. Leaks from Chinese social media site Weibo, picked up by MacRumors, suggest the earbuds will have an updated design.

Now, as Apple has confirmed its likely last event of the year for this coming Monday, October 18, all the indications suggest that new ‌AirPods‌ will also be announced alongside redesigned MacBook Pros. Weibo leaker @PandaIsBald, which accurately reported the launch of the baseline ninth-generation iPad for Apple’s last event, has claimed that alongside “M1X” Macs, the third-generation ‌AirPods‌ with an updated design will also be announced…The refreshed ‌AirPods‌ are expected to take design cues from the ‌AirPods Pro‌ and leaked schematics and images but appear to confirm those design changes. However, what remains unclear is whether the new ‌AirPods‌ will feature silicone ear-tips, like the ‌AirPods Pro‌, or feature the same in-ear design as the first and second-generation ‌AirPods‌.

