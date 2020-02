We have a deal on the HyperGear 3-in-1 Multi-Charger, Holder, and Nightlight. This multi-charger plugs into a wall, has two normal AC power outlets, two USB ports, and a holder for your iPhone (or Android device) on top. Oh, and it has a nightlight, too. This device is $19.99 through our deal.

Check It Out: This Universal Wall Charger Lets You Charge 4 Devices with 2 Power Outlets and 2 USB Ports: $19.99