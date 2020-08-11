Messaging app Threema announced on Tuesday that it now supports end-to-end encrypted video calls.

In order to ensure full end-to-end encryption of all metadata (including real-time metadata, such as camera orientation), our team had to make corrections to the widely used base technology “WebRTC.” This security improvement will be incorporated into the WebRTC project, meaning that countless other communication services benefit from our patch in the future.

The second part to that is great, about sharing it back to the project. You can find Threema on the App Store here.

