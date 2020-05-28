Tidal Bringing Dolby Atmos to Apple TV 4K

Tidal subscribers will soon be able to get Dolby Atmos Music on their Apple TV 4K. AppleInsider reported that the change is set to be included in a forthcoming update to the music and entertainment streaming service.

To get the update, users will need to have a Dolby Atmos-enabled devices to a compatible streaming player, have an active subscription to Tidal HiFi, and make sure their Tidal app is updated to the most recent version. The Apple TV 4K, which supports Dolby Atmos, should get the update soon as the service will be rolling out over the next few days. Other compatible devices include Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Stick (second generation), Fire TV (third generation), and Nvidia’s Shield TV and Shield TV Pro. The Tidal app is also available on Dolby Atmos-enabled Android TVs from Sony and Philips.

