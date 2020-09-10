TikTok has admitted blocking some LGBT-related hashtags in certain countries, BBC News reported. It followed a report by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.

A shadow ban limits the discovery of content without indicating that a particular hashtag is on a ban list. TikTok said that some hashtags were restricted to comply with local laws. According to the ASPI, terms that were not linking to content included: “gay” in Russian and Arabic, “I am a lesbian” and “I am gay” in Russian “transgender” in Arabic. TikTok said that while some terms were restricted to comply with local laws, others were limited because they were primarily used to discover pornographic content.

Check It Out: TikTok Admits Shadow Banning Some LGBT Hashtags