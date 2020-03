Chinese app TikTok told its moderators to censor posts from users deemed too ugly, poor, or disabled.

…according to internal documents obtained by The Intercept. These same documents show moderators were also told to censor political speech in TikTok livestreams, punishing those who harmed “national honor” or broadcast streams about “state organs such as police” with bans from the platform.

Check It Out: TikTok Censors Posts by People it Deems Ugly or Poor