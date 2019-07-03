TikTok, the social app popular with younger users, is under investigation for the way it handles personal data. UK authorities are looking into whether it prioritizes protecting children who use it, reported The Guardian.

Elizabeth Denham, the information commissioner, told a parliamentary committee the investigation began in February, prompted by a multimillion-dollar fine from the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for similar violations. “We are looking at the transparency tools for children,” Denham said on Tuesday. “We’re looking at the messaging system, which is completely open, we’re looking at the kind of videos that are collected and shared by children online. We do have an active investigation into TikTok right now, so watch this space.”

Check It Out: TikTok Facing UK Investigation Over Use of Child Data