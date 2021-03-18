Starting April 15, TikTok will make personalized ads mandatory whether you want them or not.

TikTok says it is “committed” to respecting the privacy of its users, according to a TikTok spokesperson. “We will continue to be transparent about our data privacy practices and help users understand their privacy choices on our Safety Center.”

People will still be able to control whether TikTok personalizes ads based on data pulled from other apps and websites.