Apple CEO Tim Cook, Warren Buffett, Diane Von Furstenberg and husband Barry Diller were among those spotted arriving for day two of the Sun Valley ‘billionaire’s summer camp’ where the estimated wealth of attendees surpasses $700 billion, the equivalent of the GDP of Saudi Arabia. Big names and moguls in tech, business, film and media have been descending on Sun Valley, a tiny resort town in rural Idaho, for the annual five-day conference put on by Allen & Company. Buffett, the 90-year-old CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, was spotted on Wednesday being escorted to the conference in a golf cart. Belgian fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg, 74, and her IAC chairman husband Barry Diller, 79, strolled in together for one of the conference’s morning sessions.