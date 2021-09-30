Tim Cook has received his latest pay package, which includes 255,000 shares and lasts until 2026. That’s according to an SEC filing spotted by Appleinsider.

Back in August, Cook received more than 5 million shares of Apple stock and sold them for more than $750 million. The stock transfer was the final part of a compensation package that Cook received when he became CEO of Apple in 2011. On Sunday, Cook received 255,000 shares of Apple stock, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission posted to Apple’s website on Sept. 28. By a rough estimate, the stocks are worth about $36.51 million.

