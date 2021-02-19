2020 was “Apple’s top year of innovation ever,” according to CEO Tim Cook. He made the comments in an interview with students at Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications, picked up on by AppleInsider.

“There’s no one formula for innovation,” Cook said. “What we do is we have a culture of creativity and a culture of collaboration. These two things together, when they intersect, create enormous innovation.” He said that diversity and inclusion foster an environment for innovation, that diverse people feed off of each other. Shijie commented on the iPhone 12 and congratulated Cook on the new devices and features. Cook responded by commenting on the innovations Apple released throughout 2020.