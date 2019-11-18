Tim Cook to Talk with Marc Benioff at Salesforce Conference Tomorrow

Apple CEO Tim Cook will talk with Salesforce boss Marc Benioff tomorrow at the firm’s conference, MacRumors reported. It will take place at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time at the Yerba Buena Theater, and will also be live-streamed.

Apple and Salesforce formed a strategic partnership in 2018. Salesforce has since redesigned its customer relationship management app with support for the latest features on iPhone and iPad, including Siri Shortcuts and Face ID. The new Salesforce app is available in the App Store. Salesforce has also announced a Trailhead GO learning app with more than 700 modules covering business and tech skills. Trailhead GO is available on the App Store for iPhone and iPad. Additional features, including support for Dark Mode and Sign in with Apple, are expected to be available later this year.

