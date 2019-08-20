180 CEOs With Tim Cook Want to Redefine a Corporation’s Purpose

180 CEOs, including Tim Cook, signed a statement from Business Roundtable to reimagine what a corporation’s purpose is. Instead of (or alongside) maximizing profits for shareholders, there are other important qualities.

Businesses play a vital role in the economy by creating jobs, fostering innovation and providing essential goods and services. Businesses make and sell consumer products; manufacture equipment and vehicles; support the national defense; grow and produce food; provide health care; generate and deliver energy; and offer financial, communications and other services that underpin economic growth.

It’s a nice sentiment, and i hope that these are more than just good PR words.

