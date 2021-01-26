Apple CEO Tim Cook is set to speak at the Computers, Privacy, and Data Protection conference this week. Apple’s senior director for privacy, Jane Horvath, is also set to appear, 9to5 Mac reported.

As first reported by Macerkopf, Cook will appear virtually during the CPDP conference on Thursday, January 28. The focus of the CPDP conference this year is “”Enforcement of rights in a changing world,” and Cook specifically will speak at the beginning of the session in a talk titled “A path to empowering user choice and boosting user trust in advertising.” Cook will appear alongside a handful of other privacy executives and politicians, including Apple’s own senior director for privacy Jane Horvath: John Edwards, New Zealand privacy commissioner; Marcel Kolaja, vice president of the European Parliament; Lucy Purdon, policy director, Privacy International; Marshall Erwin, chief security officer, Mozilla; Jane Horvath, senior director for privacy, Apple.

Check It Out: Tim Cook to Address European Data Protection Conference