Apple CEO is set to appear at the 2021 China Development Forum, Global Times reported. Other top tech execs such as Tesla’s Elon Musk and Cisco’s Chuck Robbins will also attend.

Oliver Zipse, chairman of the board of management of BMW AG, will co-chair this year’s CDF, a gathering of executives of 100-plus foreign firms including Apple CEO Tim Cook, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, HSBC Chief Executive Noel Quinn, Chuck Robbins, chairman and CEO of Cisco, Ray Dalio, founder and chairman of hedge fund Bridgewater Associates and Jakob Stausholm, CEO of Rio Tinto Group, according to a posting on the CDF’s official WeChat account on Monday.The event, held annually since 2000, will offer both in-person and online components at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing from Saturday through Monday under the theme of “China on a New Journey Toward Modernization.”

