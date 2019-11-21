Tim Cook has indicated that is unlikely that the iPhone will ever be completely built in the U.S. However, speaking to ABC News, he pointed out many components are already made there.

When asked why he still builds the iPhone in China, Cook said, “The way I think about it is, the iPhone is made everywhere.” “If you look at the glass of the iPhone, which everybody touches all day long, that glass is made in Kentucky. If you were to take apart the iPhone you would see many of the silicone components that are made in the United States as well,” he added. “The iPhone is the product of a global supply chain.”

Check It Out: Tim Cook Thinks it is Unlikely iPhone Will Ever be Made in U.S.