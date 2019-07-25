Tinder Update Protects LGBT People Abroad

Tinder introduced a new feature to help LGBT users in countries with discriminatory laws, Techcrunch reported. The feature means the profiles of users who identify as LGBT will not show up on the app in those countries.

As part of the update, users who identify on the app as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer will no longer automatically appear on Tinder when they arrive in an oppressive state. This feature, which Tinder dubs the Traveler Alert, relies on your phone’s network connection to determine its location. From there it will give users the choice to keep their location private. If users opt-in to make their profile public again, Tinder will hide their sexual orientation or gender identity from their profile to safeguard the information from law enforcement and others who may target them, the company said. Once a user leaves the country or changes their location, their profile will become visible again.