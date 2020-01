TiVo’s GameSkip feature lets people record Super Bowl LIV and jump right to the commercial breaks, which are nearly as big as the game itself.

Here’s how GameSkip works: Set your TiVo to record during the game, an hour after it’s over, look for the onscreen SKIP icon. Once the icon appears, you can jump right to the commercial breaks.

Check It Out: TiVo GameSkip Will Let You Watch Pure Commercials for Super Bowl LIV