Lawmakers Sign TRACED Act Into Law to Fine Robocallers

Lawmakers officially signed the TRACED Act into law, which imposes fines up to US$10,000 per call for robocallers. Here are features:

  • Extends FCC’s statute of limitations on robocall offenses and increases potential fines
  • Requires an FCC rulemaking helping protect consumers from spam calls and texts (this is already underway)
  • Requires annual FCC report on robocall enforcement and allows for it to formally recommend legislation
  • Requires adoption on a reasonable timeline of the STIR/SHAKEN framework for preventing call spoofing

