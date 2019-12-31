Lawmakers Sign TRACED Act Into Law to Fine Robocallers

Lawmakers officially signed the TRACED Act into law, which imposes fines up to US$10,000 per call for robocallers. Here are features:
- Extends FCC’s statute of limitations on robocall offenses and increases potential fines
- Requires an FCC rulemaking helping protect consumers from spam calls and texts (this is already underway)
- Requires annual FCC report on robocall enforcement and allows for it to formally recommend legislation
- Requires adoption on a reasonable timeline of the STIR/SHAKEN framework for preventing call spoofing
