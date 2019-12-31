Lawmakers Sign TRACED Act Into Law to Fine Robocallers

Lawmakers officially signed the TRACED Act into law, which imposes fines up to US$10,000 per call for robocallers. Here are features:

Extends FCC’s statute of limitations on robocall offenses and increases potential fines

Requires an FCC rulemaking helping protect consumers from spam calls and texts (this is already underway)

Requires annual FCC report on robocall enforcement and allows for it to formally recommend legislation

Requires adoption on a reasonable timeline of the STIR/SHAKEN framework for preventing call spoofing

