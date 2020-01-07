Travelex Infected With Sodinokibi Ransomware, Attacker Wants $3M

A cyber attack infected international foreign currency exchange Travelex with Sodinokibi ransomware. The attackers are demanding US$3 million.

The attack occurred on December 31 and affected some Travelex services. This prompted the company to take offline all its computer systems, a precaution meant “to protect data and prevent the spread of the virus.”

We were told that they deleted the backup files and that the ransom demanded was $3 million; if not paid in seven days (countdown likely started on December 31), the attackers said they will publish the data they stole.