We have a deal on the TREBLAB HD-Max, which is, in a nutshell, a big, loud, Bluetooth speaker with a four-speaker design. It features 50W speakers and 3 sound modes that can function indoors and outdoors. It also has an internal battery and passthrough charging, and boasts playtime of up to 20 hours at 30% volume. This device is $161.99 through our deal, but coupon code WELOVEDAD takes an additional 20% off for a checkout price of $129.59.

Check It Out: Big Loud Bluetooth Speaker: $129.59