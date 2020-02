We have a deal on a pair of TREBLAB XFIT wireless earbuds. They’re IPX6 water resistant, support Bluetooth 5.0, and have 5 hours of playback time—the charging case has another 25 hours of playback time recharging. the TREBLAB XFIT are $39.99 through our deal.

