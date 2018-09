We have a deal on a pair of TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones. They use Bluetooth 4.2, and have a battery life up to 35 hours, with a charge time of 3-4 hours. It also comes with a carrying case. You can get a pair through our deal for $78.99.

