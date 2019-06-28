Trump Administration Talking About Banning Encryption

Politico reports that the Trump administration is in talks about banning encryption, or at least certain forms of it that law enforcement can’t crack.

The encryption challenge, which the government calls “going dark,” was the focus of a National Security Council meeting Wednesday morning that included the No. 2 officials from several key agencies, according to three people familiar with the matter…Senior officials debated whether to ask Congress to effectively outlaw end-to-end encryption, which scrambles data so that only its sender and recipient can read it…

Great. I can’t wait for Russia and China to intercept all of our insecure communications.

  2. geoduck

    Russia and China aren’t interested in most of us. OTOH I’m worried that every two bit hacker will now get access to everyone’s banking information, credit cards, mortgage, etc., etc.

    Oh, right, I’m a Canadian living in Canada. Not my problem.

    • Lee Dronick

      You will have a problem when the Philippines declares war on Canada because of the garbage 😀

