Trump Tweets Mac Pro Tariff Exemption Won’t Happen

Apple had asked the White House for a Mac Pro tariff exemption, but President Trump tweeted today that it won’t happen.

Trump has said that exemptions are available only to companies that can demonstrate they had no other manufacturing option or show the tariffs would cause “severe economic harm.” In his Friday tweet, he again championed products made in the United States.

The tariffs are 25% on certain parts, which means that customers might be footing the bill.

