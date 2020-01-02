TSMC Likely to Begin ‘A14’ 5nm Chip Production in Q2

Chipmaker TSMC has secured a contract to make Apple’s A14 processors, according to reports picked up by MacRumors. The chips will go in this year’s iPhones, with production expected to begin in the second quarter of 2020.

“The sources said Apple’s 5G mmWave handsets to be released in 2020 are reportedly to each carry at least three AiP modules, which can also be packaged with FC_AiP (flip-chip) process in addition to InFo_AiP.” TSMC has been working hard to miniaturize its fabrication process to 5 nanometers – down from 7 nanometer fabrication seen in the A12 and A13 – with the aim of securing orders for Apple’s processors in its iPhones for the fourth year running.

