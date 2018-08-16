Your Tweets Can Help Scientists Map Wildfires

Your tweets can help scientists map the spread of wildfires. Researchers from the U.S. Forest Service published a study [PDF] where they found that—in large numbers—tweets about wildfires can model the way the smoke moves.

If someone #cantbreathe due to smoke, they’re inhaling small particles known as as PM 2.5 , which measure under five percent the width of human hair. The particles can lodge into the lung tissue and bloodstream and cause health issues, particularly for people with respiratory issues, pregnant women, and children. In extreme conditions, though, the long-term effects can impact others.

