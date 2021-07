Twitter is rolling out a new feature that lets users control who can respond to specific tweets.

Building on a 2020 feature that lets users choose who can reply when composing a message, this update could prove especially useful for folks whose posts receive unexpected attention or unwanted responses. Simply tap on the three-dot menu in the upper right corner of a tweet to modify the “Change who can reply” option.

Check It Out: New Twitter Feature Lets You Control Who Can Respond to You