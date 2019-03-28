True Twitter Dark Mode Will Roll Out on iOS Today

Good news, fellow lovers of dark mode! True Twitter dark mode is rolling out today, called Lights Out.

If you still like the blue-and-gray dark mode better, which is now dubbed Dim, don’t worry because it’s not going anywhere. You’ll still be able to use it in the app, in case you want to use it over the black-and-white one. With Lights Out, Twitter says that the color palette emits no lights on your smartphone since the pixels are turned off, which could potentially help save battery life — along with helping reduce eye strain, naturally.