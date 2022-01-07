TechCrunch reports that Twitter reaction videos are being tested as a new way to engage with the platform.

Twitter says it’s only running the test with a small subset of iOS users for now and will monitor feedback from the group to see how the feature goes. The company says it wants to give users “more creative ways to express themselves” which tracks with its generally experimental vibe lately.

I get that companies need to compete with each other but not everything has to copy TikTok.

Check It Out: Twitter Reaction Videos Being Tested With Retweets on Platform