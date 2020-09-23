After rolling out voice tweets this summer, Twitter is now testing voice DMs. RIght now it’s being tested in Brazil.

Similar to voice tweets, voice messages have a bare-bones, simple interface: there’s just a play / pause button, and the sender’s avatar pulsates as the message plays. The product team designed an “in-line recording experience to make it easier to send these messages as part of the natural conversation flow,” so that’s one difference from the current audio tweets interface.

