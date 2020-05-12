Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced that employees can continue to work from home indefinitely, even after the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

“We’ve been very thoughtful in how we’ve approached this from the time we were one of the first companies to move to a work-from-home model,” a Twitter spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. “We’ll continue to be, and we’ll continue to put the safety of our people and communities first.”

I hope more companies do this. Depending on the job, it may be harder to do for some people than others, but it also seems like a great way to help with housing crises like those in California.

Check It Out: Twitter CEO Says Employees Can Work From Home Indefinitely