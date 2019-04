This would be funny if it weren’t so tragic.

The report’s results are tragicomical –with antivirus apps detecting themselves as malware– and come to show the sorry state of Android antivirus industry, which appears to be filled with more snake-oilers than actual cyber-security vendors.

Aren’t you glad you live in the Apple universe?

Check It Out: Testing Shows 2/3 of Android Anti-malware Apps to be Frauds