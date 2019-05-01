Uber Using Public Data to be Travel One-Stop-Shop

Uber has a strong position in the taxi industry, a growing food delivery service, and is developing self-driving cars. But the company seems to want more. Wired reports on how it is using public transport data in London to take on the likes of CityMapper.

Uber’s latest move in London is yet another attempt to try and make its app – and its service – indispensable. But to really lock in loyal customers, a subscription service might just follow. For one, Uber needs to start making money. And what better way than guaranteed income for hordes of loyal transport subscribers? With an IPO mooted for later this year, the decision to integrate open public transport data is a smart move.

