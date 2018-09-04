Turn Your iPhone or iPad into a Microscope: $101.99

Check out today’s deal of the day, the uHandy Duet kit that turns your iPhone or iPad (or Android device) into a microscope. It comes with two lenses, a battery-powered Hi-Mag Lens with a magnification of 30x-200x on 5″ cellphones and 60x-360x on 7.9″ tablets. The Lo-Mag Lens doesn’t need a battery and has magnification of 10x-60x on 5″ cellphones and 20x-120x on 7.9″ tablets. This is the sort of thing I’d write up as a Cool Stuff Found if we didn’t have a deal. The deal listing has all the tech specs, and it’s $119.99 through us—but if you use coupon code “LABORDAY15” (no quotes), you get 15% off, for a price of $101.99.

