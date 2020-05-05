The UK’s coronavirus contact tracing app has been approved by the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, BBC News reported. Testing will now begin on the Isle of Wight, in the UK’s Channel Islands.

Project chiefs have said their so-called “centralised” approach gives them advantages over a rival scheme advocated by the US tech giants and some privacy experts. But fresh concerns have been raised. The Information Commissioner’s Office has declared that “as a general rule, a decentralised approach” would better follow its principle that organisations should minimise the amount of personal data they collect. The House of Commons’ Human Rights Select Committee also discussed fears about plans to extend the app to record location data.

Check It Out: UK Coronavirus Contact Tracing App Gets App Store Approval