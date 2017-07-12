The Ultimate Cord Cutting Kit 1-Year Subscription: $19.99

Our friends at Stack Commerce have put together a cord-cutting bundle. It includes one year of SelectTV for $19.99, an HDTV digital antenna, plus six free months of premium services including HBONow, Showtime, Netflix, Hulu, CBS All-Access, SlingTV, and Amazon Prime Video. There are longer terms available on the deal listing, too.

  1. ReggaeFire

    Just so no one gets taken in (like I did), The “six free months of premium add-ons” is a scam. They just offer you the same old free trials of all the services offer directly, the six month thing comes from adding together all the free trials together, so 7 days of CBS All Access, plus 14 days of Hulu, plus 14 days of HBO, etc.

    July 12, 2017 at 12:31 EDT PM

