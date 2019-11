We have a deal for you called The Ultimate Q4 Mac Freebie Bundle. It includes 7 Mac apps, including Clipsy ClipBoard Manager, CoverDesk, WiFi Signal Strength Status, Mission Control Plus, AirRadar 5, Data Guardian 5, and Workspaces 1.5. And, the whole bundle free. Check it out.

Check It Out: Get 7 Mac Apps for Productivity, Security, Efficiency, and More All for Free