United Wholesale Mortgage is the second-largest mortgage lender in the U.S., and it will begin to accept cryptocurrency payments by the end of this year.

“I think we’re starting with Bitcoin, but we’re looking at Ethereum and others. We’re going to walk before we run, but at the same time, we are definitely a leader in technology and innovation and we are always trying to be the best and the leader in everything we do.

