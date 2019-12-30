Updated Apple Maps Data Available to All Users

Apple rolled out updated Maps data for Alaska and the Southeastern U.S., MacRumors reported Friday. It tested the update earlier in December and it is now fully available.

The revamped Maps app features more extensive geographical details, with updated buildings, roads, parks, sports fields, parking lots, foliage, pools, pedestrian pathways, and bodies of water. To get its mapping data, Apple uses its own vehicles equipped with LIDAR sensors and cameras. Apple has been using this method to collect mapping information for years now. Apple began rolling out its updated mapping app to customers starting in iOS 12, and at the 2019 Worldwide Developer Conference, Apple said all customers in the United States would receive the improved Maps app by the end of the year.

