We have a deal on Upright GO 2, a posture-training device with a companion app. You place the device directly on the skin of your upper back using hypoallergenic adhesive strips that come in the box. When you slouch, it buzzes, a reminder to stop slouching. Check out the promo video to see more about how it works. The Upright GO 2 is $89 through our deal.

