The USB Implementers Forum introduced a version 2.1 update to the USB Type-C specification. We could see the standard support power levels of up to 240W.

Cables supporting 240 watts will have additional requirements to accommodate the new levels. And USB-IF will require the cables to bear specific icons “so that end users will be able to confirm visually that the cable supports up to…240W,” USB-IF said in the specification document.

Check It Out: USB-C Spec Update Could Support Up to 240W